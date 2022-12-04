Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$2,475,941.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 278,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,475,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,475,941.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$299,350.20.

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

