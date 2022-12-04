First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells $3,456,015.75 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

