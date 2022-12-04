Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $183.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.12.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $30,505,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

