Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$152.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$152.33.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at C$195.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$50.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.84. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.43.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

