Financial Contrast: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) vs. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30% Ares Management 5.08% 14.90% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Ares Management $4.21 billion 5.31 $408.84 million $0.89 85.36

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Ares Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cartesian Growth and Ares Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Management 0 3 7 0 2.70

Ares Management has a consensus price target of $90.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Management beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

