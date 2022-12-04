Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,939,120.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

