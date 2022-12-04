Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,939,120.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
