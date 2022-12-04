Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Jurgen Timperman Sells 102,552 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.