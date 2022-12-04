Head-To-Head Contrast: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.79%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -52.89% -44.57% Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million ($1.36) -0.40 Immatics $41.13 million 20.87 -$110.43 million $0.67 16.81

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immatics beats Surrozen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

