Analysts Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT at $71.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 325,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

