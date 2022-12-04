Morgan Stanley Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

