Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.68. 5,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,545,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Specifically, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $911.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

