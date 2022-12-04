Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $374,908,350.00 in Stock

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Akouos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Akouos Stock Performance
Shares of AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKUS. Piper Sandler cut Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
