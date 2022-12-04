Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $374,908,350.00 in Stock

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUSGet Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Akouos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKUS. Piper Sandler cut Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akouos by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 718,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,988,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 607,297 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

