Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Major Shareholder Purchases $374,908,350.00 in Stock

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Akouos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Akouos Stock Performance

Shares of AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKUS. Piper Sandler cut Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos

About Akouos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akouos by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 718,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,988,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 607,297 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

