Insider Buying: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Buys $374,908,350.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

