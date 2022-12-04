Insider Buying: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Buys $374,908,350.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.75.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

