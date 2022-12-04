Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $14,564,503.80 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.