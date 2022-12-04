Barclays Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $229.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

