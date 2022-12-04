Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

