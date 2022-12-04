MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.