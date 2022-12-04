Telsey Advisory Group Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $15.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

