Morgan Stanley Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $102.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.