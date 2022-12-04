Morgan Stanley Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

