Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.1% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

