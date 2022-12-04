Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Rises By 18.5%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 345,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

