nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

