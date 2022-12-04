Ashford (NYSE:AINC) vs. TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Critical Analysis

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.60% -21.27% 10.34% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and TransAtlantic Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashford currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -37.73, indicating that its stock price is 3,873% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford and TransAtlantic Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($9.51) -1.50 TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Summary

Ashford beats TransAtlantic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About TransAtlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.

