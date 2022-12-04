First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) vs. Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Critical Analysis

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Internet Bancorp and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Hilltop.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $166.73 million 1.45 $48.11 million $4.27 6.15 Hilltop $1.94 billion 0.98 $374.49 million $2.01 14.63

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hilltop is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 24.72% 11.84% 1.04% Hilltop 10.11% 6.54% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Hilltop on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity and improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company provides its services through its firstib.com Website. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

