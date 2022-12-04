Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,111 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

