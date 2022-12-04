Financial Analysis: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) & Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07% Fabrinet 9.28% 17.74% 12.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.76 $2.97 million N/A N/A Fabrinet $2.26 billion 2.14 $200.38 million $5.92 22.40

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Fabrinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pineapple Energy and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fabrinet 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 119.23%. Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $119.90, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

