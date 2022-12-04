Contrasting The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -22.69, suggesting that its stock price is 2,369% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The LGL Group and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04% Veritec -173.08% N/A -368.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and Veritec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.88 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.21 Veritec $350,000.00 2.74 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Veritec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and licenses products and services to its mobile banking solutions in the United States. The company offers Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform; and provides related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment, as well as offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

