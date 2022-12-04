Head to Head Analysis: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.08 $61.49 million $0.11 11.18 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 4.56% 1.26% 0.65% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

