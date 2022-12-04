AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $27.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in AMC Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

About AMC Networks

AMCX opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

