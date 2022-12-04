Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $268.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.45. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

