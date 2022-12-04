ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $8.99 on Friday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

