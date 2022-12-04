26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADER opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 489,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 29.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.