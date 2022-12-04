ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
ACNB Stock Performance
Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. ACNB has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40.
ACNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.
Insider Activity at ACNB
Institutional Trading of ACNB
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACNB (ACNB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.