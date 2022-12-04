ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. ACNB has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

Institutional Trading of ACNB

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

