Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Achieve Life Sciences

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

