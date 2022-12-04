Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.61.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
