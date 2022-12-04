Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 937,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.60.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.28% and a negative net margin of 569.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

