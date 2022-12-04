Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $266.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.65. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.