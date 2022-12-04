Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 2.54. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

