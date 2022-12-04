Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $295.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $336.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.75. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $338.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

