Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $738.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDSCY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 650 ($7.78) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 575 ($6.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.