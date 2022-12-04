Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

