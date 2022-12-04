Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.