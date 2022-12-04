Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Century Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
