Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Benchmark

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Semtech by 236.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.