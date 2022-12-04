Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vidrala from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDRFF opened at 109.13 on Thursday. Vidrala has a one year low of 109.13 and a one year high of 109.13.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.