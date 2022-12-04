Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €32.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

VNNVF stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

