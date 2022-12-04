John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC raised John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.13) to GBX 237 ($2.84) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

