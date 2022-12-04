Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.70 ($8.97) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.
