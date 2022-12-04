Berenberg Bank Raises XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Price Target to GBX 2,430

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,430 ($29.07) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

XPPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($45.10) to GBX 1,890 ($22.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of XP Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. XP Power has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $70.64.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

