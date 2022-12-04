Head to Head Contrast: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get biote alerts:

Profitability

This table compares biote and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% HEXO -565.53% -42.35% -22.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 HEXO 2 4 1 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.22%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $0.72, indicating a potential upside of 283.38%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than biote.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A HEXO $146.20 million 0.77 -$845.90 million ($2.33) -0.08

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

biote beats HEXO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.