Financial Analysis: Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) vs. Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian and Fobi AI are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Experian has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -981.31% -170.33% -149.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Experian and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Experian and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and Fobi AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $6.29 billion 5.34 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Fobi AI $120,000.00 287.29 -$8.66 million ($0.10) -2.24

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Summary

Experian beats Fobi AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

